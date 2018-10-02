Cong demands judicial probe into GMC body goof-up case

PANAJI: Alleging that there could be ‘organ trade racket’ taking place in the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC), the Congress on Monday demanded a judicial probe by a retired High Court judge into the GMC body goof-up case.

“Vishwajit Rane whose moral, credentials and integrity are under question mark over ‘formalin-in-fish row’, I don’t think his apology or eyewash action could mean anything for Goans in the GMC body goof-up case. There has to be strong action and we demand that a judicial probe is initiated into the entire episode by a retired High Court judge,” said Congress spokesperson Sunil Kawthankar while addressing a press conference in Panaji.

He alleged that Rane was trying to cover up the issue and protect the officials involved in disposing of Januz Gonsalves’ body as an unclaimed body. He said that the Crime Branch should also question Rane in this case.

“Rane has been saying that body goof-up case is criminal negligence…How can he come to a conclusion whether it is criminal negligence or criminal conspiracy even before the probe has started… Rane wants the entire matter to be hushed up and give clean chit to the people involved in the case,” he said.

Party spokesperson Urfan Mulla said that Rane should immediately resign as the Health Minister of the state on moral grounds and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should hand over the charge to some other minister from his cabinet.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded a judicial inquiry into the Januz Gonsalves so as to unearth the truth behind what the party called a ‘suspected racket’ going on in the GMC.

“Goans have lost confidence in this government. Its negligent acts are bringing a bad name,” said AAP convenor Elvis Gomes. He said that no amount of damage control will restore confidence in what the government is doing. Gomes said that only a judicial inquiry by a judge, whether sitting or retired, will be able to get to the root of the matter and any inquiry by government-controlled machinery will only give results on expected lines.

“Sensitive work like that of conducting postmortems cannot be entrusted to retired doctors. They are prone to oblige their masters with no fear of consequences. What has been seen in GMC is just the tip of the iceberg. There is a complete rot that has set in the Parrikar-led government which is spiralling out of control,” said Gomes demanding immediate removal of those who are on extensions in service.

Meanwhile, AAP general secretary Pradeep Padgaonkar has demanded resignation of the Chief Minister as well as the Health Minister. “CM should resign. He has failed and nothing can be expected of him. Health Minister’s arrogance about handing over the inquiry to Crime Branch is to dictate the outcome. Crime Branch is not super human. Check how many cases are in cold storage like that of dead bodies in morgue. Best is for him to atleast temporarily resign and keep away from the case by appointment of a judicial officer to investigate so that more people do not suffer from such fate in future,” he said.