Cong demands full-time CM in Parrikar’s absence

PANAJI: The Congress party on Sunday paid floral tributes at the ‘samadhi’ of the state’s first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar seeking divine help for the BJP to appoint a ‘full-time’ chief minister for Goa in the absence of Manohar Parrikar, who is undergoing treatment in the US.

The Congress legislators and office-bearers also staged a demonstration in Miramar at the memorial of the first chief minister, in support of their demand. Former chief minister Digambar Kamat, leader of opposition Babu Kavlekar and others including Ramakant Khalap were also present.

“We have petitioned everyone including Governor seeking to have a full-time chief minister in the absence of Parrikar but nothing seems to be working. We also appealed to Shah to open his eyes and see the situation in Goa, which is marred by misrule. So we have now finally come to the late former chief minister and ‘prayed’ that the ruling dispensation led by the BJP appoint a full-time chief minister,” Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) chief Girish Chodankar said. He said that Congress will continue with its demand.

“The MGP, which was formed by Bandodkar, is an ally of the BJP. But that party also does not have the guts to ask for a chief minister,” Chodankar said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Dayanand Sopte has ruled out joining BJP. “I am not cheap to do so,” he said. Sopte, without any provocation, made a statement during the protest at Miramar claiming that it has been rumoured that he was joining BJP. “I am not cheap to join BJP. The rumours about me leaving the Congress have been making rounds for several months now,” he said.