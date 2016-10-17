Cong ‘chargesheet’ decries betrayal by govt

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Congress party on Monday launched its attack on the BJP by releasing a ‘chargesheet’ detailing state government’s failures during the last four years.

The 12-page document titled ‘Parivartan to U-turns’ was released by Goa pradesh Congress committee president Luizinho Faleiro in the presence of Opposition leader Pratapsing Rane, former chief minister and Margao MLA Digambar Kamat and other former ministers, former MLAs and party functionaries in the capital.

Speaking after the release of the ‘chargesheet’, Faleiro said that after over four and half years of the present government, the grief is of not losing the 2012 elections, but the grief is of betrayal of Goans.

“Five years back the Congress lost the assembly elections and then we lost the parliamentary elections. But now when we take a stock of the five years, I feel the grief is not of the Congress losing polls. Because it is the democratic process where one party loses and another wins. But today it grieves me more that during the last five years this BJP government betrayed the people of Goa,” he stated.

He said that before the 2012 elections the BJP made several promises to the people, but today the government has become a U-turn government and a betrayal government. “We call them merchant of dreams,” he added.

He appealed to the Congressmen to reach out to the people of the state by going door to door with humility and simplicity because there is no hope due to the present government’s failures.

Attacking the government on the law and order situation of the state, Rane said, “We are witnessing communalism, casteism, thefts, robberies, drugs and rapes too in Goa now. Goa has been a peaceful state where people of all religions have lived next to each other with temples and mosques adjacent to each other. This can be witnessed only in Goa.”

He said that the outlook of Goa as a place of communal amity is being lost.

“Being fed up of the growing vices and easy access to drugs in the state, I made a statement in the assembly: let not Goa become Udta Goa like Udta Punjab,” he added.

Earlier, an emotional Kamat said that he faced personal attacks on the issues of medium of instruction, regional plan as well as casinos.

“We extended grants to all schools only with the principle that just because they cannot afford financially, no parents shall deprive their child of English medium education. Medium of instruction is a prerogative of the parents,” he added.

When the people of the state compare the five years of Congress party’s government from 2007 to 2012 and the five years of the current government, people would say our government was hundred times better than the BJP government, he said.

The failure report contains 25 charges against the government which include failure to create jobs, high inflation, intolerance, MOI mess, promotion of casinos, mining ban, lowering the status of the coconut tree amongst others.

