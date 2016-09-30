Cong block opposes Sanguem seat to NCP

NT NETWORK

CURCHOREM

The Sanguem Congress Block Committee (SCBC) has strongly opposed to giving the Sanguem seat to NCP candidate in the forthcoming assembly elections.

GPCC member Joaquim D’Costa in a press note has said that a delegation consisting of himself, block Congress president Dr Revansidh Naik, youth block leader Jervis Fernandes, Rajanikant Naik, vice president of SGCP Shrikant Naik, Seva Dal block Jose Fernandes, John D’Costa, SMC chairperson Marcus Mascarenhas, Agusto Fernandes, Dadi Karmalkar, Uday Naik and other prominent Congress workers from Sanguem constituency called on the GPCC president Luizinho Faleiro and informed him of the same.

The members said that in the last assembly elections the Sanguem seat was given to the NCP candidate without consulting Congress workers, hence the NCP candidate had lost the election.

The GPCC president Luizinho Faleiro assured the delegation that in no circumstance the Sanguem seat will be given to the NCP or any candidate of the alliance party.

He said that the seat will be given only to a Congress worker and that too must be given to a candidate with win ability.