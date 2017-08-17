Cong banking on Ravi’s Usgao base

SOIRU VELIP | NT

VALPOI: Though the by-election for the Valpoi constituency, which is scheduled to be held on August 23, is a decisive and prestigious bypoll for Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who is the candidate of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, it would also be a tough challenge before Congress candidate Roy Naik to win the trust of voters.

Looking at the current atmosphere in the constituency, it would be a hard task before Roy, son of Ponda MLA Ravi Naik, to stop the former MLA Vishwajit from his fifth win in Valpoi.

During the tour of the whole constituency by this reporter, lack of enthusiasm was seen among the people in Valpoi constituency for the by-election. However, it has been observed that the Usgao-Ganje panchayat area, which has over 11,000 voters out of the total 28,686 voters in the assembly segment, would be a crucial factor for both, the BJP and Congress.

Though people have not been talking about the by-election openly, it is observed that most of the people desire employment and basic facilities and feel that it could be possible only if their MLA is a part of the ruling side.

The constituents of Valpoi will witness the fifth assembly election in the last ten years in the form of this by-election. Since 2007 to 2017, three general assembly elections besides bypoll in 2010 were held in the constituency. The August 23 polling would be the second by-election in seven years in this constituency in the Sattari taluka.

With his strong network of supporters, BJP candidate Vishwajit has taken a lead in campaigning as compared to the Congress candidate, Roy. Vishwajit, who could be seen with a large number of supporters and workers since morning till late evening, has completed two rounds of house-to-house campaign and interactive sessions with the people. He has a hold on all five village panchayat bodies and the Valpoi municipal council, with the panels being backed by him, besides two Zilla Panchayat constituencies of the assembly segment.

Roy is also not behind as far as the campaign is concerned. He has been focusing on a door-to-door campaign and trying hard to reach every household accompanied by his supporters in the constituency.

With the by-election date fast approaching, both, BJP and Congress have intensified their campaign in the last stage to woo the voters. The campaign also expects the presence of senior leaders including MLAs of both the parties, in the last two days in the constituency.

Going by the statistics, Vishwajit has become victorious four times including during the bypoll in 2010. In 2007, he had contested the election as an Independent candidate and he won by a margin of over 3,500 votes against BJP followed by a victory by more than 8,000 votes during the by-election held in 2010 as a Congress candidate. In 2012, he again defeated BJP by 3,000 votes and in 2017 his lead of votes was over 5,600 as a Congress candidate. Interestingly, this time, he is the BJP candidate and the party leaders have been claiming that all workers have been working to bloom the lotus in Valpoi after ten years.

On the other hand, the Usgao-Ganje panchayat area was always a stronghold of Ponda MLA and former Home minister Ravi Naik when it was a part of his constituency. However, after the delimitation exercise, Usgao has been included in the Valpoi constituency since 2012. In this bypoll, Naik has concentrated on the Usgao-Ganje area in order to get the maximum lead for his son Roy.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times,’ Vishwajit said that he has already completed two rounds of campaigning and has full confidence of victory with a huge lead, as he has been receiving an overwhelming response compared to the past elections. He claimed that he will get a huge lead in the Usgao area too.

On the other hand, Roy claimed that he is getting a sense while visiting the houses that people are looking for a change this time. He is hoping to get more votes than the opposition candidate in Usgao, as it has been a stronghold of his father.

Vishwajit has more advantage than Roy, as he is a minister and has a track record of capability to bring in development and employment in the constituency.

Roy and his father Ravi Naik are banking on the possible anger against Vishwajit since he resigned and is again fighting the by-election to get votes.