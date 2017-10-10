Cong-backed NSUI, NCP supported NSC, boycott GU council election

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Congress-backed National Students Union of India (NSUI), and Nationalist Congress Party-backed Nationalist Student Congress (NSC) have boycotted the Goa university’s student council (GUSC) poll, which is scheduled on October 16, as no nominations were filed from the two student’s wing, on the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJPYM) has claimed that there is no presence of opposition hence their panel will be declared as elected unopposed and continue to rule at the university.

Despite repeated attempts and memorandum submitted to the Vice Chancellor and the Registrar, till date the university has failed to hear NSUI and NSC’s plea in person and they have gone ahead with the current system to conduct the election.

As per the notification issued by the Goa University, nomination for the top nine posts of GUSC poll ended on October 9, the scrutiny of the nomination will take place on October 11, the withdrawal of the candidature will take place on October 12, the election is scheduled to be held on October 16 and the results will be declared immediately after the record of votes.

“Our demand has fallen on deaf ears. It is now evident that the university authorities are doing what is asked to them by the BJP government in the State. Government machinery has been misused to avoid an open election. There is no hope for a free and fair election hence we have boycotted the polls,” said Ahraz Mulla NSUI state president.

Alleging that Goa University authorities are not following the Supreme Court guidelines while conducting GUSC election process, Mulla said that the NSUI will file a PIL in the High Court.

“Unless and until there is an open election it is pointless to be part of the current GUSC election system, as the current system is totally inclined towards the ruling party irrespective whether it is Congress or BJP. Even if the State government is ruled by independents then also the university authorities will be inclined towards the independents. As for the ruling party it is always a matter of pride and prestige to win the election by hook and crook. We have not filed any nominations for this election as I don’t want to put the life of students at risk”, said Ritesh Rawal, NSC, state president.

The NSUI, NSC and CYSS had come together, keeping aside their party affiliation with the demand for an open election wherein approximately 30,000 students from every college affiliated to the university would have got the right to cast their vote rather than the current system of which only around 60 University Faculty Representatives are eligible to vote.

BJPYM did give statements in media that they were ready for an open election however; they argued that it was not the right time as by the time it was demanded by their opponents, 70 per cent of the election process were already completed by the university authorities.

Meanwhile, the BJPYM has claimed that out of the 61 University Faculty Representatives (UFR) who have been elected from various colleges to vote in GUSC election, 53 of them belong to the panel of BJPYM hence they would emerge as the winners.

“Open election is just an excuse of the NSUI and other student wings, they know that they will be defeated, a total of 61 UFR has been elected and out of which 53 UFR are from BJPYM panel, so the way is clear, we are winning unopposed and there may not be voting. We have also filed dummy candidates who will be withdrawing once the scrutiny of the nominations takes place,” said Siddesh Naik, member BJPYM.