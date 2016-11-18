‘Cong avoiding debate to escape getting exposed’

NEW DELHI: Slamming the opposition for continued disruptions in Parliament over demonetisation, the government on Friday said the Congress was avoiding a debate in the house to save itself from getting exposed over its opposition to cleansing of the system.

“We cannot fathom why the opposition, especially the Congress and its friends, are creating an uproar in Parliament,” Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu told the media outside Parliament here.

“While they are posturing in public, they don’t want to debate in the house. They just want to prevent themselves from being exposed over their objection to the cleaning of the system,” he said after the Rajya Sabha witnessed several adjournments during the day.

Naidu, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, said the opposition was trying to divert public attention from the issue.

“They don’t have truth on their side; they do not enjoy public support. The popular opinion is going against them — that is why they are creating this uproar to avoid the debate,” the minister said.

Asking the Congress to come clean on the demonetisation issue, Naidu said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will intervene in parliamentary debate whenever needed.

“Are you against the cleansing of the system? Are you against the cleansing of the economy? Are you against the government action against the corrupt? Or, are you concerned about the temporary problems faced by the people? Make your stand clear.” “You can’t face the government. That is why you are trying to find excuses,” he added.