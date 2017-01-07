Cong assures 100% jobs to Goan youth

PANAJI: The Congress party on Saturday promised to provide 100 per cent employment to Goan youth while also promising a state without casinos. Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Luizinho Faleiro, sharing the party’s vision document for the state, said that the party will make Goa a model state in administration.

Addressing a press conference in the city, Luizinho said, “We want 100 per cent employment for our youth and we have a road map. In 1991, we had brought a policy and I must tell you proudly that we have implemented about 80 per cent and now we have further upgraded it.”

Stating that the state has developed and created employment potential post liberation, Faleiro said, “It generated nearly 6 to 7 lakh additional employment opportunities and, therefore, the migrants come to Goa. They did not come to remain idle. At the same time, we have more than 1 lakh unemployed registered at the employment registration. But we have not trained our youth to harness this employment.” He said that the skill development scheme will be promoted under Congress government.

Faleiro said that the Congress party will promote tourism without casinos. “We want ethical tourism, which will be the plank of the vision document. If things have gone astray, we should have the courage to say, no, stop it. No drug tourism, no prostitution tourism and no casino tourism. Tourism must be ethical and environment-friendly tourism,” he said.

The GPCC president said that Goa is not a state of beggars and Goans are born rich with natural resources. “Goa has everything to become a jewel in the crown of India. When people talk of zero tolerance to corruption, I want to give an assurance to the people, an assurance with all the honesty and sincerity under my command that we want to make Goa a model-administered, people-friendly administration.”

Stating that impediments in streamlining the administrative process should be eliminated, he said, “If there are impediments, which delay the work, we must do away with them. ODPs, PDAs etc where you submit applications every three months, must not be the system. It should be a people-friendly administration. We will convert Goa into a 100 per cent digital state.”

Faleiro further said that the Congress will develop Goa as an educational hub and improve the quality of education and not just the quantity.

Sharing the party vision for the health sector, he said, “We will empower the nation through health. If one wants to get dialysis done, the facilities are not available everywhere. Every village will have a centre, and not a sub-centre, which will provide the necessary health facilities to the senior citizens and the working people.”

He further stated that the party will protect environment at any cost and promote sustainable industrial growth for the state. “Where there is disaster and despair, there is hope, and every Goan is clinging to hope today. And people of Goa are looking at Congress party with a new hope,” he said.