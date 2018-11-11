Conference on yoga for public health to kick off on Nov 12

NT NETWORK

The Ministry of AYUSH will hold a two-day international conference on yoga for public health on November 12 and November 13 at Kala Academy, Panaji.

Addressing a press conference, Minister for AYUSH, Shripad Naik said that this is a fourth international conference on yoga and will be held for the first time outside New Delhi.

The conference will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Suresh Prabhu on November 12 while Governor Mridula Sinha will be the chief guest for the valedictory function on November 13.

It is expected to witness 1,000 participants from around 50 countries.

Fifty experts including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and from the World Health Organisation, will be guest speakers during the 10 brain storming sessions.

Prior to the inaugural, a marathon will be organised for the participants from Kala Academy to Miramar circle and back.

The joint secretary of AYUSH, Ranjit Kumar said that four years back, yoga was pursued by only experts and now it has become movement, adding that the Minister for AYUSH has a vision to take yoga to every corner of the country.

The director of Morarji Desai national institute of Yoga, Ishwar Basavaraddi informed that the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga will soon set up a Goa centre.

Meanwhile, AYUSH Ministry has set up a Yoga Certification Board for granting accreditation to yoga institutions for conducting courses. The guidelines for this purpose have been framed and by January 2019 the actual process will begin, Naik added.