Condi rivulet ‘pollution’ raises a stink

CURCHOREM

The alleged pollution of the rivulet at Condi, Quepem due to sewage ‘flowing’ down into it has become a cause for concern among the residents there.

A councillor Amol Kanekar alleged that the Quepem Municipal Council (QMC) has neglected the serious issue of sewage from some residential buildings flowing down into a canal, which meets the nearby rivulet.

The pollution of the rivulet has resulted in the killing of small fish, he added.

QMC chairperson Dayesh Naik said that a housing society near the fish market was directed to take appropriate measures to stop sewage flowing down into the canal.

“Now, on Monday with the help of municipal and health officials I will do the needful,”he said.

He further said that water is crystal clear where the dead fish has been found floating, and suspected that the fish vendors might have thrown the dead fish in the rivulet.

Explosions using gelatin to kill the fish cannot be ruled out, he said.

The ex-chairperson and present councillor Raul Pereira also expressed similar views.

He said that the councilor is trying to make a mountain out of a molehill to gain

publicity.

However, he admitted that the flowing of sewage from residential building into the canal was found and added that a complaint was received from the ward councillor and notice was issued to the housing society to dig a sock pit to prevent overflowing of sewage into the canal.

It is learnt that a local doctor Umesh Netravalkar had informed the Quepem health authority about the flowing of sewage into the canal, and had requested to take required steps in the matter.