Concert for western classical musical talent

NT BUZZ

On October 15, deserving young Goans between the ages of 10 and 15 will get a chance to perform at a concert to be held at the Dinanath Mangueshkar Auditorium, Kala Academy.

Performers will be chosen after they present their musical choices, singing or playing an instrument of their liking, and are selected to present their pieces on the appointed evening by critics.

The critics are London-based soprano and professor of vocal music at the Royal College of Music, London, Patricia Rozario and pianist, teacher and broadcaster, Mark Troop. The couple have for the last few years been presenting ‘Da Capo Sammelan’, an international concert of music in Goa with the support of music lovers and benefactors like entrepreneur and honorary vice consul of Italy in Goa, Shrinivas V Dempo. Having popularised the annual festival at the Reis Magos Citadel, Verem and the Church of St Francis of Assisi, Old Goa, the artists are looking at a two-instalment ‘Da Capo Sammelan’ this year. The first day will showcase young deserving Goan musical talent and the next day will feature Patricia Rozario, Mark Troop and others.

(If you are living in Goa and are between 10 and 15 years of age, and regard yourself good at classical music, then write to csr@dempos.com, regardless of gender and let the skilled supervisors take over!)