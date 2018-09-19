Concert for a cause

Over 50 musicians from all across Goa came together to raise funds for the flood victims of Kerala and Kodagu, Karnataka in Anjuna. The concert was organised by Varun Carvalho of Rise Nation Army and Swapnil Naik. Popular bands like Varun Carvalho’s Rise Nation Army, Aviv Pereira’s Project, Darth band from Hyderabad and Quarter performed live at the concert. Rear admiral Philipose was felicitated at the event for the work carried out in flood affected areas. A large number of people came forward to support the event. The money collected was handed over directly to the Kodavaame Trust and Devanshi Sarang Parikh who worked in the flood affected areas in Kerala and Kodagu, Karnataka.

Please like & share: