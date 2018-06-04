Concern over sewage accumulation behind Curchorem KTC bus stand

CURCHOREM: The sewage flowing from hotels and residential buildings in Curchorem market has become a serious concern as the sewage makes its way into the nearby trenches and drains. Some days back this daily had highlighted the issue.

The Curchorem Cacora Municipal Council (CCMC) had dug three trenches in the area behind the KTC bus stand. However, during the recent downpour the trenches got filled with rainwater. To add to it, the sewage from Sulabh toilet behind the KTC bus stand also flows into the trenches and the shopkeepers in the vicinity are complaining of foul smell that emanates from there. It has also given rise to mosquito problem in the area.

On Saturday morning, health officer of Curchorem community health centre Mohanrao Dessai, accompanied by sanitary inspector Gajanan Naik visited the site and inspected the trenches.

Dessai told this daily that “the problem of sewage in Curchorem market area is going out of control. Most of the hotels and residential buildings let out sewage into the drains. The soak pits of some buildings are also overflowing and the people are facing the brunt.”

To keep a check on the problem, a committee was constituted; notices were issued over sewage discharge. Later, a report on the menace was submitted to the government. But no directions have been received till date on the issue, he said.

He further said that he would issue a notice to the CCMC, as it should have filled up the trenches with mud if the work has been stopped.

When contacted Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral, he said the problem of water stagnation behind the KTC bus stand would get resolved with the setting up of a sewage treatment plant. The file in this regard has been submitted to the chief minister for further formalities, it was stated.

The CCMC chairperson had assured that he would take steps to tackle the water accumulation problem.