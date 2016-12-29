Concern over lack of hygiene as gaddas operate along Curchorem nullah

CURCHOREM: Omelette-pav, bhelpuri and tea gaddas along the road leading to the GSUDA market in Curchorem are operating from an unhygienic location as they are located on the edge of a nullah.

Also, the road passing by the side is kuccha as a result of which the area turns dusty and may be detrimental to public health. Construction work of the proposed bus stand and other development works are underway on the other side of the road which exacerbates the problem.

Ironically, Curchorem Cacora Municipal Council (CCMC) had trained gadda owners under Food Safety and Standard Authorities of India some days back and they were also supplied aprons and other equipments to help them maintain cleanliness.

Gadda owners complain that though they pay sopo of Rs 60 a day, the CCMC has turned a blind eye towards their plight. They claimed that their business has taken a hit since about a year due to dust pollution.

For some days the contractor of the development projects sprinkled water in the vicinity to prevent dust pollution. But now it has been stopped.

CCMC chief officer Sagun Velip feigning ignorance about the gadda operators plight, assured that the CCMC will clean the nullah through WRD and sprinkle water on the said road regularly. He also said that the CCMC will explore the idea of stopping transportation from the internal road between 6 pm to 10 pm. CCMC chairperson Sushant Naik also gave similar assurances.