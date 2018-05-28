Computer teachers need to adapt to changing technology: Kamat

PONDA: Associate professor and head of computer science and technology department at Goa University Dr V Kamat said that in this techno-savvy world a teacher is no longer a sage on the stage, but has become a guide on the side and sources of information have changed in the recent past, adding, the teachers will be at a loss if they fail to adapt to the changes in the technology.

He urged the teachers to be abreast with the changes in the technology, while addressing computer teachers of the state during an inaugural ceremony of the Computer Teachers Association Goa at Farmagudi, recently.

Along with him, PWD Minister Sudin Dhavalikar, association president Dinesh Jalmi and others were also present on the dais.

Dr Kamat said that a teacher retires when he/she stops learning and there are many teachers who have already retired at age of 35, as they aren’t learning anything new. In this teach-savvy world, teachers especially computer teachers need to be abreast with changes in technology and should adapt to the changes, Dr Kamat added.

In near future, computer will not be just a subject, but will be a part of every other subject in the curriculum; it will change the way we look at teaching computers at present, he said.

Computational thinking is a new buzzword in the computer teaching-learning process and teachers should opt for learning these new skills, suggested Dr Kamat.

Speaking on this occasion, PWD Minister Sudin Dhavalikar said that learning along with teaching is a sign of a good teacher and teachers should not stop learning in their life.

“When it comes to computer education, it is vast and there is no end to it,” he said, urging teachers to upgrade themselves in terms of computer knowledge.

Dhavalikar also suggested implementation of school-level diploma in computers starting from class IX.

As part of inaugural ceremony, all the teachers associated with the association from entire state took an oath to stay true to their profession.

The formal function was followed by the annual general body meeting of the association.