Computer dealers fear cyberage scheme will drive their business to closure

PANAJI: Alleging that a cartel, by way of manipulation, bid rigging and collusive bidding has cornered 83 per cent of the supply of a total of 45,000 laptop computers to students under the Goa Cyberage Scheme, the Computer Dealers’ Forum of Goa (CDFG) on Friday stated that if the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar does not mediate in the matter then majority of the computer dealers in Goa, who are already in red, will have to close down their business and sell their shops for survival. The CDFG has around 60 members dealing with computer sales in Goa.

It may be recalled that a total of 15 firms have bagged the Rs 85.50 crore-worth contract pertaining to supply of 45,000 laptops to students under the particular scheme, in three phases. The bid of Technoworld is lowest, with the government approval being awaited.

The president of the CDFG, Siddharth Naik, addressing a press conference said that the IT business in Goa is facing tough time, with the cornering of the bulk order under the Goa Cyberage Scheme by “chosen few”, as well as preference of the customers for online sale.

“We can convince the customers to stay away from online purchases of computers by offering them effective after sales service and warranty,” he added, pointing out that the monopoly of a cartel over the Goa Cyberage Scheme however has broken the back of the CDFG members.

Stating that the CDFG has kept all its options open, including approaching the court of law over the issue, a senior member of the CDFG, Mandar Manjrekar, speaking to the pressmen said that the supply of 45,000 laptops constitutes a order which is thrice the largest order executed under the Goa Cyberage Scheme in the past. “This size easily comprises of six to seven years of Goa’s healthy computer market,” he maintained, pointing out that presently, with the computer penetration in the houses having increased, the CDFG will be forced to shut their shops within next one to two years, due to government’s present pattern of awarding the laptop supply contract.

Speaking further, Manjrekar said that the Goa Cyberage Scheme has nothing to do with the welfare of the students, as the configuration of the currently supplied laptops is useless. “Most of the students sell or exchange these laptops,” he stated, maintaining that the online purchases of various products by Goans, especially through e-commerce companies like Flipkart, Snapdeal and e-bay, is resulting in annual revenue loss of around Rs 600 crore to the state department of commercial taxes.

Maintaining that no ground is left by the said cartel for anybody else to enter the tendering process of the Goa Cyberage Scheme, Manjrekar stated that the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who had brought transparency in the Defence Ministry as the then Defence Minister by eliminating the middlemen, should, by stalling the Cyberage laptop tender, now put an end to this cartel, which is continuously bagging the orders for past many years.

It was also informed that the CDFG delegation had recently called on the Chief Minister with their grievances, with the Chief Minister expressing fear over pilferage taking place in this scheme.

The press briefing also revealed that the cartel, in the past, had successfully “bought over” the then president and secretary of the CDFG by giving them a small share in the supply order, thus leaving other members of the Forum stranded. “The tendering process under the Goa Cyberage Scheme has become worse than coal tendering exercise in Bihar and Jharkhand,” the press conference maintained.

The CDFG joint secretary Karthik Ganeshan was also present on the occasion.