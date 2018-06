Based on a complaint Pollution Control board inspected berth no 7 of the Mormugao Port Trust Port. According to the complaint there was gross violation of norms by Adani Port terminal at berth no 7 of the port.The complaint alleges that there is no Environmental Clearance for MPT at the mooring dolphin, so coal is being unloaded into a barge by a transhipper without permissions.

