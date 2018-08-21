Complaint filed against woman for spreading ‘death rumours’

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

A complaint has been filed before the police against a woman for allegedly spreading rumours about Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar, who is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai, that he ‘has passed away.’

According to the information, a complaint in this regard has been lodged before the Old Goa police as well as the Cyber Crime police by Vishnu Tivrekar, a personal secretary to Madkaikar. The complainant has alleged that Sanketa Ghadi posted false information on the Facebook on August 19 regarding Madkaikar. The complaint was filed following the directives of Madkaikar.

The complainant has provided to the police a copy of the information posted on the Facebook along with the information of the person for initiating necessary action and has sought to conduct a detailed investigation in the matter by registering an FIR. According to information both the police stations have referred the complaint to senior police officials.