Complaint against Vijai for distributing clocks to voters

PANAJI: A complaint has been filed before the Chief Electoral Office against Independent MLA and Goa Forward Party mentor Vijai Sardesai, alleging distribution of wall clocks to the people.

Addressing the media, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) N S Navti said that an individual in South Goa has filed a case against a politician, alleging distribution of wall clocks.

“One person has filed two complaints against the same political outfit that one of the political outfits is distributing wall clocks to the voters. The complaint is under investigation,” Navti said.

However, sources informed that the complaint has been lodged by an individual against Fatorda MLA and Goa Forward Party mentor Vijai Sardesai alleging that wall clocks with the party symbol are being distributed to voters. “It has been alleged that more than 500 wall clocks have been distributed,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the ACEO said that totally, 17 complaints were filed pertaining to various issues by the public through ‘Samadhan,’ the online complaint registration portal. “Out of the 17, two complaints pertaining to the same issue of wall clock distribution are pending, which is under investigation,” he said.

Navti further stated that the hoarding that was brought down in South Goa was erected on government land and as per Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, the hoarding was removed.

Stating that as per the ECI guidelines, public was requested to deposit arms with the Collectorate, he said, “Around 50-60 arms have been deposited till now. In North Goa, 2,103 licensed arms and in South Goa, 1,852 licensed arms have been deposited. In total, 3,955 licensed arms have been deposited,” he said. He further said that officials had seized 4.5 bulk litres of locally-made liquor in Sattari taluka from an unauthorised place.

Meanwhile, 96 preventive arrests have been made in the state by Goa police. The ACEO informed that on Friday, January 6, 1,875 banners were removed from public places under the Goa Prevention of Defacement of Property Act. In total, 8,242 banners have been removed from public spaces in the state as per the ECI guidelines.

Navti said that the process of preparation and distribution of Election Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) will be completed by January 18.