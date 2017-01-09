Compensation for faulty computer tablet

By Adv. Jatin Ramaiya

Dilip R Sahakari approached the North Goa Consumer Redressal Forum complaining against PAYTM, Edge Infotel and HCL Infosystems Ltd. Sahakari said that, he purchased a HCL ME Y2 Tablet from PAYTM on March 25 2015 for an amount of Rs 5,099 and that tablet did not work for a single day. Inspite of repeated complaints the tablet was not repaired. Sahakari said that,he made about 50 phone calls and sent 10 emails to the opponents but they only assured him that they will repair his tablet shortly and failed to do so.

In the above circumstances he was constrained to file a complaint before Consumer Forum. In its judgement the District Forum noted that, though all the opponents were served they remained absent before the Forum and despite opportunities failed to file written version and therefore were marked ex-parte on December 1 2015. It was further observed by the Forum that thought PAYTM appeared before the Forum and filed application for recalling the order dated December 1 2015 which was dismissed by order dated December 18 2015 as the Forum had no power to entertain the said application, therefore the written arguments filed by PAYTM cannot be considered. The members of the Forum, after considering the evidence before them observed that, “on perusal of the complaint and after hearing the oral arguments, we found that the tablet purchased by the complainant did not work for a single day and for his repeated complaints the opposite party did not turn up.”

It was further appreciated that during the pendency of the present complaint, the matter was fixed for settlement at the request of both the parties and the refund of amount of Rs 5,099 the total price towards the tablet was already paid to Sahakari by the opposite parties without any interest. The Forum further appreciated that Sahakari accepted the said amount but asked for compensation and costs for which the opponents were not agreeable.

The members of the Forum after considering the entire material before them observed “We are of the opinion that the complainant faced mental tension and hardship on account of non-functioning of the said tablet which did not work for a single day and therefore he is entitled for the cost and compensation from the opposite party. There is a deficiency in the service on the part of the opposite party and they cannot run away from their liability.” In the circumstances Forum directed PAYTM, Edge Infotel and HCL Infosystems to pay cost of Rs10,000 and compensation of Rs15,000 to Sahakari .