Comparison testing tears apart Sonshi lies

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT

PANAJI

In what could be a big expose on manipulations of mining firms operating in Sonshi village in Sattari taluka, a comparative study on monitoring equipment conducted by the Goa State Pollution Control Board has shown ambient air quality machines of mining firms faulty and gave erroneous results.

The inter-laboratory comparison testing in ambient air sample was conducted by the GSPCB to recheck air quality parameters in the wake of the allegations made by mining firms operating at Sonshi that board machines were in poorly-maintained conditions and therefore gave erroneous results.

The board had selected five ambient air quality machines, which is one third of the total number of stations at Sonshi area, and operated them in a controlled environment jointly with the mining firms’ equipment in the laboratory approved by the ministry of environment, forests and climate change and located at SAG ground, Bambolim.

Thereafter, monitoring was carried out on May 18 together with the equipment of the board and of the mining companies at Bambolim. The results of this monitoring suggested a variation in the GSPCB monitoring equipment and those of the mining companies.

The test report showed similar values of the fine suspended particles (PM10 and PM2.5) of mining firms – Salgaonkar, Chowgule, Fomento and Sesa Goa. The suspended particulate matter (SPM or PM10) of these four firms were showing between 25.7 and 27.7 mpcm while the GSPCB test result shows 65 mpcm.

PM2.5, for which the prescribed standard is 60 mpcm and desirable 40 mpcm, touched as low as 8.96 mpcm in comparison to the board’s test result which showed 42 mpcm. Besides, it was also found that flow meter of the mining firms’ machines is manually adjustable. With the Bambolim results suggesting a variation, the GSPCB doubted the accuracy and reliability of the data generated by the captive monitoring stations of the companies.

The board has suggested to the mining firms to hand over their machines. After getting these samplers calibrated from the NIST traceable agencies, the board will hand back the same to the mining firms for equipment monitoring under the supervision of board-selected and MoEF-accredited laboratory with CCTV coverage at cost to the concerned mining companies.

Interestingly, at Sonshi the particulate matter levels exceeded the permissible levels for the GSPCB captive monitoring locations as against the data obtained by the board in the respirable dust sampler of nine requisitioned monitoring stations of the mining firms.

The AAQMS reports of Fomento, Salgaoncar and Sesa Goa obtained by them from different locations from May 4 to 18 shows that PM 2.5 was below safe levels between 8 and 52 mpmc while PM10 was not exceeding at any time and touched between 14 and 97 mpmc.

Whereas the parallel study carried out by the GSPCB shows that PM10 exceeded four times higher than the permissible levels.

The GSPCB has no technical or legal basis to distinguish exceedance as an outcome of transportation only sans extraction since the impact of extraction is a self-certification by the mining firms. The GSPCB does not at presently operate its monitoring equipment in the core and buffer zone of the mining area.