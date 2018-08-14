Commuters face harrowing time on pothole-dotted Ponda roads

NT NETWORK

PONDA

Rampant road digging and lack of maintenance of the roads has made commuting at the Curti Khandepar village a very risky affair. With rain lashing the Ponda taluka, most roads in the village has been washed away or has developed potholes for the past many months and the authorities seem to have turned a blind eye towards it.

The Sai Service road connecting Ponda Belagavi highway via Goa Dairy and the Haveli Curti road entering Ponda via Sunni Shahi Masjid are in a pathetic condition and locals have been facing hardship commuting on these roads daily.

The Sai Service road connecting Ponda Belagavi highway has developed innumerable potholes in the entire stretch. A part of the road was dug up for sewerage lines. Beside the potholes, muddy water entering the roads due to lack of proper drainage have made the road more risky, says a local from Curti.

Though the PWD Minister had assured to take up patch work of the potholes within 48 hours in any part of Ponda, nothing has been done complained locals.

The Haveli Curti road entering Ponda via Sunni Shahi Masjid area has been completely washed away. Thousands of people use this road daily since mid way there is a panchayat office.

Washim Khan a resident of Haveli-Curti said that the entire stretch of the road was dug up for laying sewerage lines, but the roads were not restored as promised by the PWD. In some places the patch work was done, but that has also been washed away.

Along with these two main roads in the Curti Khandepar village, other stretches of internal roads are in a pathetic state. Goa Dairy to Curti road, Haveli to Ponda stretch of Savoi Verem – Ponda road, Ameya High Secondary road and Housing Board colony road are included in the list of pathetic roads.