Commuters bracing for another harrowing time this monsoon at Betim ferry point

JOSEPH PINTO | NT

REIS MAGOS

Reis Magos panchayat area is a link to two main popular beaches in North Goa-Candolim and Calangute and yet the main road at certain stretches is too narrow given the volumes of traffic that passes along the stretch, so also hot-mix carpeting of the road has been left ignored.

Further, construction of a toilet and a shed near the Betim ferry wharf is the need of the hour, said the residents, pointing out that in absence of these facilities the people have to brave sun and rain while waiting for the ferry. They said the ferry service here is not only used by the locals but also by tourists and so it makes it even more necessary to have a toilet and a waiting shed near the wharf.

The route buses plying from Calangute, Candolim and Mapusa drop and pick up passengers at the ferry point at Betim; however, it is sad to note that the commuters have to face a lot of inconvenience while waiting for bus as there is no waiting shed or a toilet facility. The same is the plight of tourists especially given that the busy spot is lacking a toilet facility.

Also for locals there is no bus shelter at Verem market and the woes that they face while waiting for a bus have gone unnoticed.

Some residents said that the panchayat election is just days away and the previous promises made as regards hot-mix carpeting of main roads, construction of toilet and a shed near the ferry wharf, resolving garbage problem are yet to be fulfilled.

However, the main issue is that facilities of a waiting shed and a toilet have still not come up at the ferry point despite repeated pleas. So also the request for shifting of the tourist boat operating from Betim jetty to Panaji jetty, in view of the traffic chaos that it causes in the evening peak hours, has not been heeded to. With monsoon being just round the corner, the school children, senior citizens and the commuters at large are bracing for another harrowing time in absence of facilities at the ferry point.

The issue was raised at the gram sabhas on several occasions, but nothing has materialised, said a resident.

Further, the main road from the Gurudwara to Verem market is in urgent need of hot-mix carpeting, so also the road from the village panchayat to Nerul near the football ground, said a group of locals. They said that water has also been an issue.

The panchayat area is also grappling with garbage problem. The locals alleged that people from neighbouring villages dump garbage along the Quegdevelim beach stretch, at isolated spots and near the water tank at Verem and this is increasing the garbage problem of the village.

The tourist boat at Betim jetty causes severe traffic jam near the ferry point and this problem has not been resolved for so long, said some motorists.

When contacted sarpanch of Reis Magos, Prassana Nagvekar, he said that he has been in the chair only since the past few days and added that a bus shelter was constructed at Verem market but due to nuisance by drunks the shed had to be ‘dismantled’.

On garbage problem, he said that when he became the sarpanch the garbage from the Quegdevelim beach was lifted.