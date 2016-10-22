Commuters at risk as Cotigao culverts lie in a state of neglect

Albert Fernandes | NT

CANACONA: There are seven culverts along the Cotigao route at places like Monem, Baddem, Avli, Yedda and Kuskem. Some of these culverts are in a bad shape and in need of immediate attention as they bear heavy load of vehicles. As such, if these culverts are not repaired in time they may give way and put the vehicle users to a great risk.

According to Cotigao locals, these culverts were built around 35 years ago and since then they have been given hardly any attention in terms of repair or maintenance.

If they are just left to be the way they are, the culverts will collapse one day, the locals said, expressing concern over the apathy of the government towards to the safety of the people.

Former Cotigao sarpanch said that some of the culverts need immediate repairs and renovation as they are in a pathetic condition.

When asked if any resolution had been forwarded to the PWD for repairs of the culvert, he answered in negative and said that during his tenure the issue did not come up.

However, now, he said, the culverts are need of repairs and it will have to be done immediately.

Meena Gaonkar, sarpanch of Cotigao, said that the issue was discussed threadbare during one of the gram sabhas and that a resolution had also been forwarded to the concerned department two years ago.

She said that the panchayat had also enquired about the resolution forwarded at least three to four times and every time the reply was “it will be done”.

It was stated that of the seven culverts, three are in a bad shape and can collapse any time.

When this reporter asked the concerned PWD junior engineer about the condition of the culverts, he said that in 2014 an estimate for repair/renovation was prepared and forwarded for approval then; however, the same work has now been tendered and work order sanction is awaited.

However, he said he expects the work to begin in two months’ time and that the work is

estimated to cost around Rs 65 lakh.