Community policing essential to detect desecration cases: SP

First-ever woman Superintendent of Police (IPS) to ever head the South Goa district Chandan Chowdhari in an interview to ROQUE DIAS says that despite being short-staffed, police personnel always put their best foot forward. She further claims that community policing is essential to detect cases of desecration of religious structures and thefts as people here live in perfect communal harmony. Chowdhari was transferred from South Goa as part of general transfers on Thursday, the day this reporter interviewed her

Q: There was no proper investigation into cases of desecration of religious structures even after four-five years. Do you think that this emboldens the miscreants?

I will not be able to comment on the earlier cases. But if there is a link between these cases and the cases that were reported in the year 2013-2014, we will probe. We have taken the new cases on priority. Special teams are formed in all the police stations of south Goa. Patrolling has been intensified and PCR vans used. We are adopting all preventive measures and at the same time investigating the cases.

Q: But four years would not be a sufficient to investigate such cases?

Any investigation should be done on priority and all possibilities probed before either charge-sheeting the case or closing it. Now it would be inappropriate to comment on the investigating officers of 2013-2014 cases. However, many cases were disposed off in a special drive four months ago.

Q: Some say the desecrations have a political motive. How do you react to this?

Investigations are always done with an open mind. But at this juncture, we cannot conclude that there is a political motive. However, we are exploring all the possibilities including the political motive.

Q: Are you handling desecration cases for the first time or have you come across such cases during your earlier posting as IPS officer?

When I was posted in Delhi, there was a case of stone pelting at a church. We managed to arrest the culprits within a short period.

Q: Are you seeing any difference in the cases in Delhi to that in Goa?

Every society has its own socio-political and economic dynamics. Goa is a well-knit society, where people by and large have respect for other religious communities. Goa is a society where people live in total harmony. That is why people have maintained unity even after so many incidents. This is a very positive trait of the people of Goa. I appreciate it.

Q: You are pleading for people’s support to fight such cases why? Is that your investigation has reached a dead end?

We conduct investigation in the right spirit, right direction and at a very good pace. Police have enough force and expertise. We however sought people’s support. With inputs from people, police can carry out investigation properly. Community policing is a very positive idea. Police staff shortage persists almost everywhere. Policing is mostly effective only when community policing is there. Community is the ear and eye of the police. For policing to be successful and a society to be free from crimes and other illegalities, community policing is needed.

Q: Will you seek help from the panchayats since desecration cases mostly occur in villages?

Yes. We require help of everybody.

Q: Is the shortage of police personnel coming in the way of investigation of such cases?

Present police strength is as per the sanctioned strength, so we are trying to highlight the issue. Some police stations have shortage of staff, but that is not an excuse. Two platoons of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) are deployed at Margao headquarters to help maintain law and order.