Community farming taking root

Panaji: With cultivators gearing for monsoon, the idea of community farming is gaining ground among local farmers.

According to the agriculture department, the state is likely to witness an increase in number of community farms in the approaching season with at least three farmer groups in the villages of Majorda, Seraulim and Luotolim ready to cultivate communally on an organised scale.

In Majorda village approximately 22 farmers have got together to cultivate 10.68 hectares of pooled land to crop paddy. The community farm is registered in the name of Majorda Shetkari Saunsthan and recently got its own Krishi card.

The farmers of the Majorda Saunsthan, who individually own the land ranging between 2,975 sq mtr and 10,350 sq mtr, will be collectively growing paddy in the Kharif season.

In the Rabi season the farmers plan to grow vegetables.

In Seraulim, about 30 farmers are set to jointly farm 25 hectares of their individual land. The farmers group ploughed the farm and is set to undertake transplanting as soon as the rains commence in the state.

In Loutolim, around 60 farmers owning about 25 hectares of land are planning to undertake community farming.

The group is yet to register itself as an association and is in process of getting organised.

Agriculture director Madhav Kelkar said that interest in community farms is increasing among Goan farmers.

“Discussions by zonal agriculture officers with villagers have revealed the acceptance of the concept. With 75 per cent of the land holdings small in Goa, the scope of community farming is immense in the state,” Kelkar explained.

“Getting individual landholders to embrace community farming is the main hurdle. But the feedback shows that more community farms are possible in other talukas,” he said.

The agriculture department is in the process of drafting a community farming policy for the state which will to be announced after the election code of conduct period ends.

Community farming is encouraged across India as it results in higher produce and benefits from economies of scale.

In Goa, the government provides support through subsidies that cover more than 50 per cent of the cost of production.

The department virtually takes over all the farm work of the community enterprise by organising the fencing of the land and providing mechanised ploughing and transplanting.

In 2018 farmers from St Estevao island collectively farmed 50 hectares of individually owned land.

About 200 families from the island got together for the project.

In 2019 more community farms like St Estevao are expected, according to the agriculture department.