Communist Party leadership, not America, rebuilt China: foreign ministry

PTI

Beijing

China Wednesday refuted President Donald Trump’s assertions that “the US has really rebuilt China”, attributing its economic success to the leadership of the ruling Communist Party.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China’s development is due to unwavering efforts in pushing forward reform and opening up, as well as the diligence and wisdom of the Chinese people.

Lu said “China owes its tremendous achievements in development to the correct leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics”.

He was responding to a question about American leaders’ assertions that it is the US which has built up China.

Last month, Trump had said China had rebuilt itself with the “tremendous amount of money” pouring out of the US. He said America has been “ripped off” by “everyone”, including Beijing, adding that China has been taking out USD 500 billion a year from the

US.

“They (Chinese) rebuilt their country with tremendous amounts of money pouring out of the United States. I’ve changed that around,” Trump said.

Lu said the claim by American leaders that attributes China’s economic achievements to the US is not only a betrayal of the truth, but also logically untenable.

China’s response is part of a war of words between the two countries after Trump kicked off the trade war between the world’s two largest economies by slapping sanctions on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods recently.

China retaliated with equal measure, imposing additional tariffs on US goods.