Communication between PWD and CDM Smith: CS to submit report to CM

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Chief Secretary (CS) Dharmendra Sharma will be submitting his report on the communication between PWD and US-based company CDM Smith to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

The PWD has handed over the file pertaining to the communication between it and CDM Smith to the Chief Secretary.

PWD Minister Ramakrishna Dhavalikar informed that the PWD has awarded a contract to CDM Smith to prepare a master plan for the sewerage system in Goa.

He said that after reading reports of bribery allegations, he had asked the department to submit the entire file to him within 10 days.

“I received the file and it has been forwarded to the Chief Secretary Sharma who is also the PWD Secretary,” informed Dhavalikar.

He said that the Chief Secretary will submit the inquiry report to the Chief Minister, who will take the decision whether to hand over the matter to vigilance department for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari has said that he has ordered inquiry into the bribery case.

“The NHAI is conducting inquiry into all the aspects, while in specific allegations, the state government will be conducting the inquiry,” Gadkari has said.

The Criminal Division of the US Justice Department has recently said that the US company, through its employees and agents, and those of its wholly-owned subsidiary in India (CDM India), paid approximately $ 1.18 million (about Rs 6.7 crore) in bribes to government officials in India, resulting in approximately USD four million in net profit. Between 2011 and 2015, employees of CDM Smith’s division responsible for India operations and CDM India illegally paid bribes to NHAI officials in order to receive contracts from them. The CDM Smith’s division responsible for India and CDM India paid $ 25,000 to local officials in Goa in relation to a water project contract.