Common Minimum Programme to be formally announced today

PANAJI/MARGAO: The state government Sunday failed to officially announce the most-awaited Common Minimum Programme (CMP) on the occasion of Goa Revolution Day.

It may be noted that citing the model code of conduct during the just-concluded village panchayat polls, the Manohar Parrikar-led coalition government had refrained from announcing the CMP on Goa Statehood Day (May 30) and had postponed it to June 18, the Goa Revolution Day.

The office of the Chief Minister informed on Sunday that Parrikar had gone to attend the silver jubilee event of late Vedamurthy Shri Sarvottam Krishna Bhat Memorial Trust at Siddapur. Hence, the CMP could not be released. An officer on special duty from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that the CMP has been finalised and will be released on Monday.

Goa Forward Party leader and Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai, speaking at a function to commemorate the Goa Revolution Day in Margao, highlighted the points included in the CMP list.

In a bid to clear the government’s stand on the controversial medium of instruction (MoI) issue, Sardesai said that there will be no change in the current MoI policy of the Goa government, as it is one of the points of the Common Minimum Programme. “MoI policy of the Goa government will be as it is (status quo). There will be no changes. The agenda of the government is to focus on quality education,” he said.

Sardesai said that the Regional Plan 2021 will not be prepared now. Instead, the government will emphasise on preparation of Regional Plan 2030. “This plan will protect the Goan rivers, hilly areas, Khazan lands, forests and conservative areas. A policy will be formed to work on the development rights and transfer of development rights,” he said.

Speaking further on the points included in the CMP, Sardesai said Goan rivers will not be a part of the nationalisation of rivers. “A MoU will be signed with the Inland Waterways Authority of India and all the permissions will be issued at the local level. The common minimum programme includes the shifting of casinos from River Mandovi and relaxation of the sound ban in Goa. There will be a common cadre for the municipal council employees across the state,” he said.

Asserting that all the promises made at the time of election will be fulfilled in the form of common minimum programme, Sardesai said that the state will accord the status of tree to the coconut palm and furthermore, it will be made the state tree. He also said that farmers’ corporations will be formed aiming at achieving the target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to double farmers’ income by 2022. He also assured housing for all in Goa by 2022. Sardesai, who holds the portfolio of Agriculture, said an estate of floriculture will be formed to promote floriculture in the state.

He said that the tourism policy will be reviewed and added that it will be for the people, by the people and of the people and, therefore, more stress will be laid on Swacch Bharat mission. Sardesai said that the common minimum programme also includes the setting up of three more solid waste management plants in Goa. He also said that the state’s cultural heritage areas will be protected.