Commercial tax: Sancoale VP to conduct fresh assessment

Sancoale gram sabha on Sunday unanimously resolved to conduct fresh assessment for tax of all the commercial units operating in the panchayat jurisdiction.

The first gram sabha of new Sancoale panchayat was held at Shree Shantadurga temple hall at Sancoale and was attended by all the panch members.

The meeting was chaired by sarpanch Girish Pillai. Cortalim MLA Alina Saldanha also attended the meeting.

Various issues were discussed in the gram sabha. A social activist Narayan Naik placed the demand for reassessment of tax for all the structures in the panchayat jurisdiction.

He said that the panchayat body has not done tax reassessment for the commercial units for the last 40 years and the house tax which is paid by the occupants is as per the old tax structure, because of which the panchayat is losing a lot of revenue.

It was resolved that the assessment of Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited/Zuari Global, Zuari Indian Oil Tanking Ltd, K K Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, Reliance Power, etc for tax should be done on a priority basis as many of these industries/ commercial units pay house tax on a lump sum basis. Naik said that the panchayat should collect house tax by reassessing all this commercial establishments, industries and others like dockyards, workshops, barge repair units and commercial establishments.

The villagers said that the builders who have obtained permissions for the construction of housing complexes (mega projects) have failed to comply with the directives on garbage and sewage plants.

It was resolved that the inspection of all the mega projects having 25 flats and above should be done along with Village Development Committee and they should check whether the builder has constructed garbage treatment plant, sewerage treatment plant, water harvesting within their area and whether the same is in operational mode and if not then the concerned builder should be fined and he should be made to do the needful, by giving reasonable time so that all the things can be made operational as per the law.

The gram sabha members also resolved to write to the Vigilance department to conduct an inquiry into all the expenditure done by earlier panchayat secretary Arjun Velip.

It was also resolved to conduct enquiry into the transfer of funds into the bank account of Ramgopal Yadav, who is not even authorised contractor of the panchayat.

Sarpanch Pillai assured the gram sabha members that he will personally follow up the matter and would request the anti-corruption bureau to conduct probe into expenditure done by the erstwhile panchayat body.

The gram sabha members had a debate on the demand seeking abolition of Zuarinagar name used in all the respects, as it is not an official name, registered in any of the government offices nor this name has been officially announced by the state government.

The gram sabha members placed a demand that in future all the correspondence should have mention as Sancoale and application mentioning Zuarinagar should be entertained.

The matter was deferred as few members raised their objection to it.

Saldanha said that the Kala Bhavan project work on which is halted for the last several years will be completed by this December as the concerned department has already awarded the work to a new contractor.

Several other issues which were discussed during the gram sabha were, erection of sign boards at necessary spots in the village, deletion of name of all the voters, who are not residing in the village, from electoral rolls, besides others.