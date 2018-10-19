Comfort level assured to allies, says Vijai

PANAJI/MARGAO: President of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) Vijai Sardesai on Thursday said that he has explained to national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Amit Shah, the aspirations of the Goan people in the current political scenario, and the expectations of Goans from the government.

“I, during my meeting with Shah also found that the central leadership of BJP is seriously looking at the leadership issues in Goa with a desire to give the state a stable government,” he added.

Speaking to this daily, Sardesai said that although some names did come up with reference to the leadership change in Goa, during his discussion with Shah, no related decision was reached.

“The BJP central leadership wants its alliance partners in Goa to support the BJP government in the future as they had supported the Parrikar government, as also it wants to give a comfort level to the alliance partners,” he added, pointing out that the BJP central leadership also assured same amount of respect and value to the alliance partners, in the next dispensation.

The GFP chief further said that the alliance partners had ostensibly gone to meet Shah to discuss the distribution of portfolios held by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to the cabinet ministers, as they were supposed to be allocated by Dussehra. “However, looking at the whole gamut of new issues, the distribution of portfolios has now become inconsequential,” he noted, maintaining that if they are going to change the leader, they need to change everything including portfolios, and hence the allocation of portfolios has been put on hold.

Meanwhile, speaking on the sidelines of a Dussehra function in Margao, Sardesai said that there is a need to adopt a collective leadership concept with inclusive politics.

When asked whether the GFP will support any of the three names that have cropped up for the chief minister’s post, Sardesai said that it is not a question of ticking the right answer from the bracket. “It is not objective but a subjective issue. These types of issues are not solved in one meeting. It is a consultative process. He consulted us and his party leaders. Consultation at various levels is on. It is not a tie-breaker or a penalty shootout to declare result,” he said.