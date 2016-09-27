Colvale jail first in India to have dental clinic

MAPUSA: In yet another feather in the cap, Colvale Jail on Tuesday received the unique distinction of being the first jail in India to have a dental clinic.

Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza, who is also the Health Minister, inaugurated the modern satellite dental clinic inside the jail premises on Tuesday. The clinic will be a satellite unit of Goa Dental College (GDC) where inmates will be administered oral healthcare. Doctors from Goa Dental College will visit the satellite clinic twice a week. Inspector General of Prisons Elvis Gomes, additional IG Prisons Siddhivinayak Naik, superintendent of the Jail Shyam Sundar Parab, Dean Dr Anita Spadigam and others were also present.

Addressing the gathering, D’Souza said, “The central jail at Colvale which is more of a correctional home than jail has more than 300 inmates who will be able to avail benefits of the clinic. Now, inmates can avail dental services inside the premises saving on the services of four to five police escorts who accompany inmates elsewhere.”

D’Souza also praised IG Prisons for his commitment towards work as he worked even on the last day of his service.”