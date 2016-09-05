Colva p’chayat plans to set up wet garbage treatment plant, but faces land crunch

By Joao Sousa M | NT

COLVA

Colva village panchayat is planning to set up a Rs 2.5 crore wet garbage treatment plant, however, land availability is a concern.

Speaking to this daily, sarpanch Menino Fernandes said that the proposed plant will be able to treat bio degradable waste and requires just around 1000 square metre of land. He said the best part of the proposed plant is that it will not emit smell nor leachate discharge will occur, but on the contrary, it will generate electricity and CNG.

He said that the panchayat is facing problems due to garbage disposal especially in view of so many hotels and restaurants and the proposed plant can come as a big relief.

However, he maintained that the panchayat has no place to set up the plant.

Fernandes said that two locations were identified, but were rejected by the pollution control board.

He said at present the panchayat has started collection of plastic waste along the roadside, however, it is unable to take up door-to-door collection of dry garbage due to lack of space to store and segregate the waste.

He said the panchayat will try to have a bailing machine so that the waste collected can alteast be bailed. The sarpanch said that restaurant owners used to hand over wet waste to the beach cleaning contractor, but now with that too stopping, the problem will increase as the tourism season sets in.

Fernandes informed that the panchayat will now be writing to the department of science and technology to arrange to collect garbage from the village and send it to the garbage plant at Saligao till such time the panchayat is unable to set up the plant.