Colva, Benaulim, Majorda beaches not  ready for season

While the new tourist season is round the corner, three of Salcete’s most popular beaches – Colva, Benaulim and Majorda are not ready as yet to welcome the guests.

Even as the state awaits its first charter flight this October, corroded benches, uprooted high lamp masts, garbage, broken glass bottles and stray dogs greeted this reporter while a random survey of the beaches was being conducted.

A south Indian couple Sameer and Rashmi from Bangalore, who were enjoying an extended weekend at the Benaulim beach, said, “We love Goa and its beaches. But the beaches are not maintained. Nothing is done to keep the beaches tidy. We were looking out for a garbage bin to dump our trash but we could not find one and had to leave the garbage on the sand. At least garbage bins should be placed on the beaches so that people don’t have to litter.”

Colva too was no different with benches installed by the tourism department off their pedestal and pieces of beer bottles and beer cans dumped recklessly on the beach.

Majorda beach was the worst, with corroded benches, and overflowing dustbins at the entrance, providing an unpleasant site to the visitors.