Colorful marigold flowers in Diwali

Marigold flowers are hugely in demand in Goa during festivals. Despite purchases in robust quantities by residents there is no encouragement to grow them in the state, finds out Shaikh Jamaluddin

Come Diwali or any festival the markets are awash with marigold flowers with heaps of the saffron and yellow flowers all over the place. Vendors can be spotted sorting through the colorful pile even as they are busy making garlands of the flowers. Marigold flowers are used in religious ceremonies and they are a must to garland the deity while performing pujas or any sacred occasions.

These flowers enhance the aesthetics of the place where ever they are used. They are highly in demand during Dussehra, Diwali and in fact all festivals. However despite purchases in copious quantities by residents there is no encouragement to grow them in the in the state.

Panjim alone consumes 50-60 quintals of marigold flowers during any festival. However all of it comes from neighboring states of Maharashtra, Karnataka or even from far away Kolkata.

The flowers require less rain and moderate climate and this year the marigold crop has been bumper in Karnataka and Maharashtra, according to wholesalers who are importing the flowers to Goa. Growing regions in Karnataka are Allure, Haveri and areas nearby Bangalore. There are special farms and farmers that grow only marigold flowers and sell in bulk quantity to Goa and other parts of India. Although the flower has a short life of just three-four days with proper infrastructure it is being transported from Kolkata in large quantities.

“The flowers from Kolkatta appear more sweet, rounded in shape and attractive but due to bumper crop and robust arrivals from producing centres such as Poona, Kolhapur and Haveri the prices have come down drastically’’, says Jaffer Bhai in Panjim municipal market.

We in the flower business are worried because it is a perishable item and because of the huge flood since last three days. Till date marigold continues to pour in quintals, reveals Jaffer.

Oversupply is helped consumers as prices have fallen and buyers are going back with a happy face unlike last year, he says. Moreover competition between vendors is also increased as several sellers have jumped into the fray. On Sunday the garlands sold as low as Rs 25 to Rs 30 per length while a kilogram of loose marigold flowers are sold for Rs 50 to Rs 60 depending upon the quality and freshness. Last year it was sold for Rs 70 and Rs 80 per kg and a meter of the garland was sold for Rs 50 and above, says Kassim Balekar.

Another vendor Krishna is worried because if his flowers are not sold he stares at utter loss. Krishna is nicely arranged garlands of marigolds and joined them together. Besides he is also selling loose flowers. Meantime there some lady vendors from Taleigao, Chimbel, Merces and nearby areas are doing brisk business by selling garlands to every approaching shopper entering the CCP market.

The demand for marigold flowers is very high during Dussehra while, Diwali is also another festival when the flower is purchased robustly. However the plant requires mild climate for luxurious growth and flowering. Temperatures above 35°C restrict the growth of the plants, which leads to reduction in flower size and number. It can be grown in a wide range of soils as it is adapted in different soil types. Further depending on the environment planting of marigold can be done in three seasons i.e. rainy, winter and summer. Hence, flowers of marigold can be obtained throughout the year. So it is high time floriculturists in Goa take a look at cultivating it for its huge market potential.