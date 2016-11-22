Colmorod-Ratwado, Navelim Villagers share points in 6-goal thriller; Salgaocar win

NT NETWORK

NAVELIM

Colmorod-Ratwado SC and Navelim Villagers Union played out an exciting 3-3 draw in the GFA Under-16 League match played at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Tuesday.

Colmorod- Ratwado SC started the match on a promising note and went into the lead in the very 6th minute of play through Premax Mascarenhas whose shot gave no chance at all to Navelim Villagers’ Union keeper.

Colmorod-Ratwado thereafter began to dominate with positional play and had major say in the first half proceedings. They scored two more goals through Rohun Rodrigues (37th minute) and Jesus Fernandes (42nd minute).

Navelim Villagers’ Union, who took time to settle, played an inspired game in the second session and dictated terms by spreading the ball well all over.

With quick passes and excellent ball control, Navelim Villagers Union levelled the score in the second session as they found the mark through Aaron Barreto who netted a brace bulging the nets in the 38th and 49th minitue, while the other goal that made it 3-3 was scored by Mark Gomes in the 79th minute.

At Cansaulim grounds, Salgacoar FC defeated Velsao Pale SC 4-2.

Amaya K scored a brilliant brace for Salgacoar FC finding the mark in the 7th and 67th minute, while the other two goals were scored by Mauvin C (43rd minute) and Kenneth Costa (73rd minute).

Velsao Pale SC pulled two goals back through Alloid Colacoc(15th minute) and Newton Fernandes (38th minute).

At Raia grounds, Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda defeated Ave Maria A&W Club 3-1.

Shelton Araujo scored a brace for Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda finding the mark in the 21st and 75th minute, while the other goal was scored by Glennvile D’Costa in the 30th minute.

Ave Maria pulled one goal back through Crison Fernandes (31st minute).