Collem police arrested Ningappa Muthu Thalabatta from Gadag in Karnataka for the murder of Sangappa Samnesh also from Karnataka. The accused was tracked to Naradave, Kankavali in Maharashtra by the police, brought to the Collem Police station and placed under arrest on 15th of May. He was remanded to 7 days police custody by the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Sanguem.

