College girl rape: fast track court dismisses bail plea

MAPUSA

Fast track court at Mapusa on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of the alleged accused who has been arrested by Mapusa police on charges of raping a college-going girl at her residence.

It may be recalled that on March 21, the girl had lodged a complaint against A Mandrekar alleging that he raped her on March 18. As per the complainant, on March 18 night she went to sleep in her room around 8.15 p.m and suddenly in the midnight when she woke up, she found the accused sleeping next to her on the bed.

On seeing her wake up, the accused shut her mouth so that she would not make noise and allegedly raped her. Later in the morning, he threatened her that he would kill her if she narrated the incident to anyone and left the room.

Acting on the complaint, the Mapusa police had arrested Mandrekar on March 22 and booked him under Sections 452, 341, 506, 376 of Indian Penal Code.

The accused had moved a bail application, and the matter was placed before the fast track court at Mapusa. After hearing arguments of both the parties on Wednesday, the bail plea was rejected by the fast track court judge Bela Naik.

Advocate Vinay Porob appeared for the accused while public prosecutor advocate Sunita Nagvekar appeared for the state.