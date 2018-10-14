Collective farming gets a push

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The agriculture department has introduced two new schemes to give a big-push to collective farming and organic farming, which will help give a new lease of life to uncultivated farmlands in the state.

The first scheme – ‘assistance for community farming’ – aims to deal with the fallows while promoting collective farming.

The second scheme – ‘promotion of organic farming 2018’ – intends to promote organic farming.

The government has already notified both the schemes.

The assistance for community farming scheme wants to make farming more viable by enhancing economies of scale for cultivation. The scheme also aims to develop more efficient marketing for the produce.

It wants to ensure more effective management through expertise of group members and overcome the fear that an individual is given the right to

cultivate the farmland for staking his/her claim as a tenant.

A farmers group is considered a better option as there is more effective use of infrastructure created with the assistance of government; the cost of creating multiple individual infrastructures such as fencing, irrigation, machinery, etc is much higher.

The particular scheme says that a group claiming assistance from the community farming initiative may fall in two categories – joint community farming and loosely amalgamated community farming. Under joint community farming, “the entire area of all the members together shall be cultivated as one block in the name of the group. All expenditure for creating infrastructure and onetime costs and cultivation costs (recurring expenses) shall be in the name of the group. The produce also shall be sold in the name of the group and the proceeds are proportionately shared among farmer members as per terms and conditions agreed at the time of group formation”.

Under the loosely amalgamated community farming, the ‘permanent costs’ on infrastructure such as fencing, wells pump sets; compost preparation units, etc should be borne in the name of the group. However, recurring expenses for cultivation should be borne by members separately and the produce sold in each individual member’s name.

Eligible community farming group should have a Krishi card in its name, and should furnish a copy of its first meeting giving details of the group formation, its authorised signatories and the list of group members with details of land held or in their possession.

The group should have a minimum of 10 members with total combined landholding exceeding one hectare (10000 sq. mtrs.) in a compact block.

Members comprising the group should preferably have a Krishi card issued by the agriculture department.

The assistance for infrastructure will be limited based on area covered: the cultivation of an area up to 2 hectare will get Rs 3 lakh; an area covering 2.1 hectare to 5 hectare will get Rs 2.5 lakh; a piece of farmland covering 5.01 hectare to 10 hectare will get Rs 2.25 lakh; an area covering 10.01 hectare to 20 hectare will get Rs 2 lakh and an area covering above 20 hectare will get Rs 1.5 lakh.

Under the organic farming scheme, assistance will be provided for the purchase of organic inputs, organic farming demonstrations and for conservation of traditional seed varieties.

The department will create awareness on the scheme and set up organic or bio-input production unit and model organic farms.

Local farmers markets will be promoted.

All categories of farmers including individuals, institutions, self-help groups, NGOs, farmers’ club, who carry out agricultural activity or directly involved in agriculture activity in the state and have a Krishi card, can avail financial assistance under the second scheme.

The government will provide assistance for the purchase of organic inputs, organic manures, city compost, vermi-compost, press-mud, neem cake, edible/non-edible ground oilseed cakes, bone-meal, enriched organic manures, and all those bulky organic fertilisers recommended for use in organic farming or by the National Programme for Organic Production or the National Centre for Organic Farming to the extent of 50 per cent of cost limited to Rs 10,000 per hectare and maximum up to 2 hectare per beneficiary.