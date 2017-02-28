Collective efforts needed to curb online frauds: DGP

Stating that people usually fall prey to online frauds due to their greed, Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Muktesh Chander, in an interview with Amresh Parab, says that there is a need for collective efforts to curb such frauds, which are presently on the rise

Q: There have been a number of cases wherein unsuspecting victims have fallen prey to cybercriminals thus losing lakhs of rupees. What is being done by the Goa police to tackle the issue?

In cybercrime-related offences, prevention is possible only through awareness. Prevention is the most important aspect. Although when a cybercrime occurs, police are duty-bound to investigate; owing to the peculiar aspect of such crimes, there are a large number of difficulties in the investigation of such crimes. We have been trying our best to spread awareness through media as well as by organising awareness programmes. We had even published a booklet regarding such frauds. Students are also being made aware of such cybercrimes. Apart from this, public as well as social groups and NGOs could play a major role in spreading awareness on cybercrimes.

Q: In this digital age, it is expected that cybercrimes will increase. Your comments…

They (cybercrimes) are already rising and in future too, they will rise. The only way to deal with such crimes is through awareness. One can find information pertaining to most of the cybercrimes on Internet like what precautions are to be taken, but even then people don’t obey them. Police must be competent to investigate such frauds, and culprits must be arrested for deterrence. We are increasing their (cybercrime police) competence level and from time to time they (police personnel) are undergoing training. We also keep acquiring tools and software required in cybercrime investigation.

Q: Do you think greed is what makes people fall prey to cybercriminals?

I have seen how victims fall prey to the tricks of cybercriminals, in the most stupid ways sometimes. They are only guided by their emotion and greed. For example, when you have not applied for any lottery, how can someone

give you money for that or why will somebody die leaving money for you. People need to be alert.

Q: It is seen that in most of the cybercrime-related cases, it is the victims who are reportedly at fault, but in the end they blame the police for improper investigation. Your comments…

I have seen cases in which we have arrested people but they (victims) are not satisfied. We can freeze the assets, freeze the accounts (of accused) but it becomes difficult to recover the money already gone. They (victims) never blame themselves. They are guided by greed and they end up paying a lot of money. When the fraudster has taken away money outside the country or spent it and police is not able to recover it, then the victim shows dissatisfaction.

Q: Fraudsters make use of bank accounts wherein the victim is asked to deposit money and even calls are made using mobile phone. However, police are unable to trace the accused. What difficulties do the police face?

In most of the cases, we have seen that the money that is siphoned off is credited to some accounts (outside the state). And these are those accounts where KYC norms are not fulfilled and the person withdraws the money and cannot be traced. On their part, banks must ensure that no one is able to open a bank account based on fictitious documents; identity must be ensured and the banks should also have their surveillance mechanism of suspicious transactions and alert the local police from time to time. Banks can also play a large role in prevention of cybercrimes. With regard to mobile numbers, it has come to light that fraudsters obtain SIM cards using forged or fake documents and as such, they cannot be traced. The mobile service providers need to ensure that proper verification is done before issuing a SIM card. We have registered a number of cases in Goa (in different crimes) against the concerned personnel related to the mobile service providers wherein it has come to light that SIM cards were issued without proper verification.