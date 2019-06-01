Coliform bacteria 3-10 times above desirable limit in Valvanti

Panaji: A dip in the river Valvanti, one of the major tributaries of the Mandovi river, could expose people to levels of the total coliform bacteria that are 3-10 times above the desirable limit, as per study of Goa State Pollution Control Board.

TC bacteria, such as E.coli, are found in excreta that contaminates water through untreated sewage. The desirable level for TC is 5000 MPN (most probable number) /100 ml.

Pollution levels were high centered at five kilometre-river stretch between Poriem to Sankhali, where houses mainly on the western bank of the river at Sankhali, Honda and on eastern bank at Karapur and Sarvona directly discharge untreated sewage through nullah and storm water drains.

The GSPCB report says that the river water is so polluted that it is unfit for bathing and direct drinking because of faecal pollution.

This five kilometre-polluted stretch of the river Valvanti between Poriem to Sankahli-Bicholim is classified as Class C (drinking water source after conventional treatment and disinfection) and categorised under ‘Priority V’, having BOD level range of 3 mg/lit.

The Valvanti river is known as Haltar river in Karnataka and flows further down and enters into Maharashtra, where it is known as Virdi. The river enters into the state of Goa on hilly terrain of Siroli / Gotheli in north district and travels from Gotheli, Poriem, Sankhali, Karapur and Bicholim before it discharges into Mandovi river near Sarmanas.

The water from Sankhali is used for irrigation purpose in nearby areas of Keri, Morlem, Ranewada, Poriem, Chinchamol- Morlem, Mathwada, and Zariwada-Padocem through the lift irrigation schemes.

An analysis of the water quality carried out from April 2015 to November 2018 of river Valvanti at a location near Sankhali, between the polluted stretches of the Valvanti river, that is, Sankhali- Bicholim to Poriem, shows that water quality in the river was abysmal mostly because of total coliform levels exceeding the desired limits of 5000 MPN/ 100ML for Class ‘C’ water quality.

The TC in Valvanti river at Sankhali during pre-monsoon season varies from 1400 MPN/ 100ml to 54000 MPN/ 100ml and 4600 MPN/ 100ml to 54000 MPN/ 100ml during monsoon and 4900 MPN/ 100ml to13000 MPN/ 100ml in post-monsoon period.

As per GSPCB monitoring reports, the observed DO and BOD levels in the polluted river stretch between Poriem to Sankhali-Bicholim are well above the desired level of 5 mg/l or required for Class C water quality for drinking water source.

The river rejuvenation committee along with the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) had conducted the physical survey between January and February 2019 to identify the source of pollution for preparing an action plan to make polluted stretch fit at least for bathing.

It was found that domestic untreated sewage disposal in the tributaries near Sankhali and Karapur was adding to pollution load.

The team observed that underground sewerage scheme and sewage treatment plant of 0.8 MLD for three wards of Sankhali Municipal Council and surrounding areas was completed in December, 2013 by Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation but was not made operational till date.

However, the committee set a timeline of twelve months for the Sewerage Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (SIDCGL) to commission the sewerage scheme including the sewage treatment plant which will cater to three wards Bandharwada, Muslimwada-Muzarwada and Gokulwadi.

It also asked the health department to act against illegal sewage discharge and disconnect direct discharges of domestic sewage into the Valvanti river/storm water drains/ nullah within six months.