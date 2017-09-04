Coastal MLAs favour drug-free EDMs

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Rallying behind holding of electronic dance music festivals in the state, MLAs of coastal belt on Monday in one voice said that they favour EDMs which are free of drugs.

“EDMs should be organised… the government is free to host the festivals… I have no problem even if they organise four different EDM events at one place, provided they are free of drugs. There should be complete ban on drugs,” Mandrem MLA Dayanand Sopte told media persons in Panaji.

Minister for Housing Jayesh Salgaonkar also supported the EDMs in contrast to his party colleague and Water Resources Minister Vinod Palyekar, who has spoken out against the EDM festivals.

“The EDMs should be allowed as Goa is a tourist destination… Hoteliers, taxi operators and local shack owners get to earn. I don’t think that Palyekar opposed the EDMs… he is against the illegalities that take place during the festival days. In fact, he emphasised more on the drugs trade,” Salgaonkar said.

“I feel that local club operators should host EDMs in the state. Goan music clubs are on world map. Why outsiders should come and eat into our revenue? I feel that all local clubs should come together to organise the EDMs,” he added.

Benaulim MLA Churchill Alemao said that EDMs should be held at Cavelossim, and sought a crackdown on drugs menace.

Deputy Speaker and Calangute MLA Michael Lobo has already said that he is open to holding of EDMs, adding that drugs should not be sold at EDM venues. He has also demanded a clampdown on narcotics.

Reacting to the MLAs’ demands, Tourism Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar said that if the government goes ahead with the EDMs for this tourism season then it will take all necessary steps to halt drug trade.

“I am not against music. if you want to take tourism forward then music festivals are must, as they attract tourists from everywhere… But drugs will not be available,” Azgaonkar said.

Goa Tourism Development Corporation chairman Nilesh Cabral said the government will introduce a new bill in the state assembly to fortify the curbs on late-night music.

“Currently the law on music in the state is in consonance with the legislation of Madhya Pradesh. To extend the timings, we will consult the tourism director and the Chief Minister after which we will introduce a new bill in the state assembly and get it passed…,” he said.