Coastal Circuit development in state will be completed within a year: Azgaonkar

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stressing the need for creating tourism-related infrastructure in the state, Tourism Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar, on Monday, said that Coastal Circuit development in north and south Goa will be completed within one year.

“Goa Tourism has received Rs 200 crore in two different phases from the central government under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme for setting up tourism infrastructure in the state. It is important that we utilise the money and complete the projects expeditiously so that this infrastructure development gives a big boost to tourism,” said Azgaonkar while addressing the MLAs and sarpanchas from the coastal belt.

He urged the MLAs and sarpanchas to identify land, furnish all NOCs and also obtain required clearances for initiating these projects so as to avoid hurdles causing any delay in the execution and completion of the works.

He also asked the department officials to initiate the process for obtaining GCZMA approvals.

Initially, under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme , the department will focus on creating infrastructure for public convenience which will include construction of toilets, changing rooms, and locker facilities on the beach belts, and the site inspections for identification of areas will begin from Tuesday and it will be completed by September 15.

The central fund will also be utilised for creating parking facilities, installing CCTV cameras, setting up tourist information centres, solar panels and solid waste management system, erecting signages, having seating arrangement at the beaches, constructing cycle tracks and gazebos, creating drinking water facility and WiFi facility, installing lights, and making available rescue boats and also water

scooters.

While in the first phase of the Coastal Circuit Development Plan, which will cover beaches of North Goa, the proposed works will be completed within the next six months, projects envisaged under the second phase of the plan, which will cover the beaches in South Goa, are expected to be completed within the next one year.

Coastal areas that will get a boost under the Coastal Circuit Development Plan – Phase 1 include Morjim-Keri, Anjuna-Vagator, Sinquerim, Baga, and the phase two will include Miramar, Dona Paula, Baina, Colva, Agonda, Palolem,Benaulim, Cavelossim, Mobor and others.

Around seven coastal MLAs attended the meet. Deputy Speaker and Calangute MLA Michael Lobo and Water Resources Minister Vinod Palyekar were the only MLAs from the coastal belt who skipped this meeting.