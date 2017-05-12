Coalition partners rule out joining hands with Congress

NT NETWORK

Even though Congress leaders have claimed that the party is in touch with Independent and some non-BJP MLAs, who are currently in the Parrikar-led coalition government, to get the numbers post bypolls to form government in the state, the non-BJP MLAs have ruled out the possibility of joining hands with the Opposition.

When this reporter asked Goa Forward leader and Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai, who is the Town and Country Planning Minister, Porvorim Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, who is the Revenue Minister and Priol Independent MLA Govind Gaude, who is the Tribal Welfare Minister, about the Opposition’s claim, the trio denied stating that neither any Congress leader is in touch with them nor they are interested in going with the Opposition to form government after the bypolls, as the present coalition government headed by Manohar Parrikar is running smoothly.

Sardesai said that neither have the Congressmen contacted him in this regard nor is he in touch with them. He said that the claim is nothing but an attempt to create news due to the ensuing by-elections in two constituencies.

“I am the one who called Manohar Parrikar from Delhi to become Chief Minister of the state. So there is no question of backstabbing him by going with Congress at any circumstance. The government under the leadership of Parrikar is running smoothly and there are no differences in the cabinet. There will be no problem for this coalition government for the next five years,” Sardesai said.

Khaunte said, “We (coalition partners) have called Parrikar from Delhi to head this government and there is absolutely no problem in the present dispensation.” He said that the alliance partners are very much clear about their stand.

“Infighting in Congress, which started for choosing leadership after the assembly election results, is still continuing. It was a failure of Congress, which was not able to decide its leader, and still they have an issue of leadership,” he said, adding that no Congress leader was in touch with him and he is also not interested in going with them.

Gaude said that the present coalition government is very strong and he his unaware of any such political development from the Opposition. He said that he is not in contact with any Congress leader.