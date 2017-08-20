‘Coalition partners joined govt in state’s interest’

PANAJI: Praising the former Panaji MLA Sidharth Kuncalienkar for his sacrifice of vacating the seat and other MLAs who offered to vacate their seats besides also thanking Vijai Sardesai, Rohan Khaunte, Sudin Dhavalikar and others, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said that this trait is rare.

Addressing BJP workers’ meeting in Panaji, Parrikar said that the government’s coalition partners did not join it for selfish gains but for the betterment of the state. He said that many people with vested interests circulate misleading news on social media and are trying to defame him.

Parrikar asked, “What development was done during Congress regime, they should send a list to me. The Zuari bridge was declared unsafe. Who repaired it since 1996 till 2014 why they waited for laying the foundation stone for the bridge, where was development? Congress ruled from 1996 to 2001 and again came to power in 2005 and ruled till 2012 but when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister and I the Defence Minister and when money came under the ministership of Sudin Dhavalikar spans started surfacing. I am accused of not doing any development but who constructed Miramar-Dona Paula road, Patto bridge, Panaji market complex, Mala bridge and others?”

He further said, “I had to face a lot of criticism even when I was in Delhi as Defence Minister and I used to reply over phone. I am not scared of anything but of the mindset and attitude.”

Minister of State for AYUSH (independent) charge Shripad Naik said, “We need to break all the previous records of the margin of Parrikar’s victory this time so that opponents deposit is forfeited.”

The TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai, Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte and PWD Minister Sudin Dhavalikar also spoke.