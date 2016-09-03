Coalescence’16: ‘Going Zero to One’ at BITS Pilani Goa Campus

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Power Minister Milind Naik has made arrangements for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols at Baina beach, despite the ongoing beautification-cum-upgradation work of the beach, said the Mormugao Bharatiya Janata Party president Sanjay Satardekar and ward-9 councillor of Mormugao municipal council Leo Rodrigues.

Satardekar and Rodrigues inspected the Baina beach on Saturday and reviewed the ongoing work.

Satardekar said that “Power Minister Naik takes stock of the immersion of Ganesh idols at the Baina beach every year at the time of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration”. It was also disclosed that this year the Power Minister has repaired the lone high mast which is located at the entrance of the beach.

“The high mast which was not functioning for the last several days at Baina beach was being made operational after issuing directions to the Goa Tourism and Development Corporation (GTDC) by Power Minister Naik”, told Satardekar. He however disclosed that the Power Minister has directed the contractor who has been awarded the beautification and upgradation work of the Baina beach to make a ramp at the entrance of the beach in order to ease the people to carry Lord Ganesh idols to the shore for the purpose of immersion.

Satardekar said that this year the sea is rough and it could be dangerous to devotees who venture into the sea for the purpose of immersing the Ganesh idols.

He said that due to rough weather conditions, the waves generated from the Arabian Sea come to the entrance of the beach. “As there is a possibility of sand erosion at Baina beach due to rough weather condition, it may pose a risk to lives of people at the time of immersion”, said Satardekar.

“Certain areas at the Baina beach will be fenced in order to avoid drowning”, stated Satardekar and disclosed that the life guards attached to Drishti has been directed to keep a round-the-clock surveillance at the time of immersion of Lord Ganesh idols during the one and half day, five day, seven day, eleven day and even for twenty-one day immersion at Baina beach.