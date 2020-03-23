Co-passengers of K’taka man home-quarantined

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Directorate of health services has traced 38 co-passengers of the 33-year-old person who had tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in Dharwad district of Karnataka.

The person had returned from Australia via Dubai, Muscat and Goa on March 12. The person reportedly travelled from the Dabolim airport to the Panaji bus stand, and then boarded Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s Panaji-Gadag bus at around 8.15 pm.

The person alighted from the bus at Dharwad at 1 am the next morning (March 13).







The person developed symptoms of the viral virus, and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, the person is being treated at a government facility in Karnataka.

As per the media bulletin released by the DHS, 38 passengers include seven high-risk contacts who were seated close to the infected person in the particular flight, all these seven have been quarantined at a government facility and their samples of blood and throat swab have been sent to the laboratory of the Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai for examination.

While 31 low-risk contacts of the same patient have also been traced and put under home quarantine for 14 consecutive days.