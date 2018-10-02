CM’s stay at AIIMS to be extended by a fortnight

PANAJI: The stay of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will extend by at least a fortnight, and he is expected to meet his cabinet ministers after October 10, in New Delhi to discuss the distribution of portfolios presently held by him.

Parrikar is being treated at the Delhi-based premier health institution for his pancreatic ailment.

Coming out with this information, Minister for Town and Country Planning Vijai Sardesai, who met Parrikar at the AIIMS Monday evening, said that he also discussed a number pressing issues with the Chief Minister including fear and apprehension in the minds of Goans about possibility of the fish sold in the markets being still preserved in formalin.

Sardesai, who was with the Chief Minister for around one-and-a-half hours later told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the health of the Chief Minister is stable and recovering well.

“I spoke with the Chief Minister as regards his plans to allocate some of his portfolios to the cabinet ministers and was informed that he would be meeting the members of the cabinet to discuss the same after October 10, in New Delhi, following the ongoing inauspicious fortnight (Pitru Paksh),” he added, pointing out, “Let this (portfolio distribution) proposal come to the Goa Forward Party and we will carefully examine the same and decide on it.”

“I also discussed the state of administration in Goa with the Chief Minister, especially people’s lack of faith and confidence with regards to fish which is Goa’s staple diet,” the Minister for Town and Country Planning stated, informing that he further demanded that immediate related measures be adopted to restore public confidence, failing which fish import should be banned.

Parrikar has been admitted to AIIMS since last fortnight.