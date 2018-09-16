CM’s sickness paralyses governance

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The sickness of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and the consequent flux in state politics have virtually brought governance and administration to a standstill, as there have been no policy decisions on several issues which have been hanging fire for a long time.

As most of the government employees, including senior bureaucrats, have been on leave for almost a week on account of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the state, governance has been at the lowest ebb, and the situation could continue at least for another week.

Now, with the Chief Minister being shifted to the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Saturday for further treatment, the state could see new political developments that could affect the stability of the coalition government and impact the already paralysed governance.

A senior official in the secretariat told ‘The Navhind Times’ that most of the employees went on leave two-three days before the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began on September 13. There were holidays since Thursday, which has affected the functioning of the state administration.

Moreover several senior officials working in the secretariat who have gone on leave are not expected to resume duties soon.

Although the Chief Secretary and other senior secretaries are there in the state to hold the fort, but any political crisis always takes its toll on governance and administration.

It is pertinent to note here that various issues, including the resumption of iron ore mining and recruitment in the government departments, are still hanging fire.

The current political scenario owing to Parrikar’s sickness may prolong the resolution of these issues.