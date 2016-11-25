CM’s intervention in halting ‘illegal’ recruitment in PWD sought

PANAJI: Goa Trade and Commercial Workers’ Union, affiliated to All India Trade Union Congress, has written a letter to the Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar urging him to immediately intervene “to stop the illegal recruitment drive conducted to fill 311 posts in the public works department in violation of an order of the government banning new recruitment.”

This was revealed by president of AITUC Christopher Fonseca.

Addressing the media, along Raju Mangueshkar, Suhaas Naik and representatives of PWD workers union, Fonseca said that Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and the Chief Minister had publicly announced on November 20 a halt to the recruitment in all government departments including the

PWD.

He said that all the departments have been asked to stop the recruitment process with effect from November 23 vide a memorandum dated November 22.

“Nearly 1,350 workers are awaiting permanent posting at the PWD. As per the PWD society rules, these workers should be given first preference, and in this regard they had gone to the court, and Advocate Saresh Lotlikar had assured the court that recruitment would be done only through labour society,” he added.

He said that he has forwarded copies of the letter to the Chief Secretary, Secretary PWD, Chief Principal Engineer, and Director of Vigilance.

The AITUC demanded that the appointment orders be revoked, and a thorough investigation be carried out in this bogus recruitment in the PWD., which is being done in utter violation of the memorandum dated November 21.

Fonseca said, “The AITUC has a reliable information that the PWD and its principal chief engineer have gone ahead with the recruitment drive to fill the posts of labour-cum-helpers in group ‘D’ work-charge establishment by issuing backdated appointment orders on November 23 without following the due recruitment process in complete haste thereby neglecting the office memorandum issued by the government.” While elaborating further, he said, “These selected persons have not been examined medically to assess their fitness, and before sending them for medical test the appointment orders have been issued in complete haste to undermine the announcement made by the Defence Minister and the Chief Minister.”

Goa Trade and Commercial Workers’ Union representing the workmen employed through the PWD Labour Supply Society has filed a writ petition before the High Court of Bombay at Panaji challenging the recent recruitment drive carried out at the Public Works Department in blatant violation of the recruitment rules during the pendency of the

petition.